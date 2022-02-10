Mairs & Power Inc. Buys 7,900 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.21% of Oshkosh worth $14,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 19.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,000 after buying an additional 133,693 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $14,682,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $2,938,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,169. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $95.79 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.43 and its 200 day moving average is $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

