Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post $700,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $630,000.00 and the highest is $840,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $2.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 million to $3.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.84 million, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 833.16% and a negative return on equity of 179.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Novan stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.23. 925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,689. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.06. Novan has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the second quarter worth $475,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Novan in the second quarter worth $192,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Novan by 14.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Novan in the second quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Novan in the second quarter worth $464,000. Institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.