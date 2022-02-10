CSM Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CSM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $79.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,546. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $77.84.

