Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives $820.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $820.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTDPY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.82) to GBX 780 ($10.55) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Peel Hunt raised Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.64) to GBX 832 ($11.25) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Barratt Developments stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 22,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

