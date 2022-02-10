Shelton Capital Management Sells 465 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $51.28 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

