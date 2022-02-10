Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,566,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 430,689 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Comcast worth $423,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $6,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 615.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 38,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.24. 469,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,374,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $224.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

