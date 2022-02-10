EMG Holdings L.P. Buys Shares of 2,956 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,833,000 after acquiring an additional 130,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,404,000 after acquiring an additional 366,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35,652 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 35.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,139,000 after acquiring an additional 628,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,184,000 after acquiring an additional 79,982 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,408. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.44%.
A number of research firms recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hasbro (HAS)
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.