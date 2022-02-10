DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,941 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $278,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,438,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,061,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in DocuSign by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,764 shares of company stock worth $9,175,074. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.04. The stock had a trading volume of 79,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,934. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.75. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.06 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.97, a PEG ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.