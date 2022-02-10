Putnam Investments LLC Trims Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,782,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,163 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Assured Guaranty worth $364,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 13.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

AGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE:AGO traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.43. 1,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,415. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.47. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

