LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of LX stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,183. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $704.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $460.75 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 38.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in LexinFintech by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in LexinFintech by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LexinFintech by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,794,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 83,887 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

