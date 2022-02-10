Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,921 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VIII were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings VIII by 16.3% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 612,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,864 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings VIII by 122.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 334,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 184,093 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Gores Holdings VIII by 228.2% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 284,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 197,510 shares in the last quarter.

Gores Holdings VIII stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

