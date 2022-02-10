TIG Advisors LLC Has $566,000 Holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

TIG Advisors LLC cut its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Corner Growth Acquisition worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 254,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

