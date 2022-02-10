Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Acquires Shares of 11,213 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,213 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,940,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,796,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $82,110,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

