TIG Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

TIG Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 129,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 175,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 23,925 shares during the period.

HERAU opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

