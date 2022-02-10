Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 623,482 Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 623,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,553,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,634,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,638 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 963,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 563,545 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,091,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 802,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 624,529 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMBT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,874. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

