ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,965,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,133 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $472,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after acquiring an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,202,288,000 after acquiring an additional 348,257 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,248,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,101,812,000 after purchasing an additional 165,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.68.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.75. The stock had a trading volume of 113,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,581. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.13. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $123.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

