Mariner LLC Has $36.42 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $36,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,436,000 after buying an additional 81,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,141,000 after buying an additional 200,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,116,000 after buying an additional 34,378 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 959,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,146,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $123.14 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.80 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

