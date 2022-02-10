TELUS (NYSE:TU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. TELUS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.98. 82,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,524. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. TELUS has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TELUS stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TU shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

