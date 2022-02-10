Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.64.

TWLO traded up $29.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.02. The stock had a trading volume of 205,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.83. Twilio has a twelve month low of $172.61 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $675,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Twilio by 28.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Twilio by 7.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,432,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 48,347.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

