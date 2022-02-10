Glazer Capital LLC Has $3.43 Million Stake in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.90% of HumanCo Acquisition worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the third quarter worth $98,000. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition by 101.4% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 704,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 354,526 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 2,018,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,963,000 after buying an additional 75,525 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition by 6.5% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 167,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition by 94.1% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

HMCO stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $11.22.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

