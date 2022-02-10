Westchester Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. 1,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

