New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. FMR LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,855 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,816 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1,027.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,168,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

NRZ stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

