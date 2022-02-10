Engaged Capital LLC Sells 20,900 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Engaged Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Engaged Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Engaged Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 675,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,745,816. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $188.09 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

