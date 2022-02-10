Westchester Capital Management LLC Has $6.78 Million Position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 694,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prospector Capital were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRSR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 64.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prospector Capital in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prospector Capital in the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Prospector Capital in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Prospector Capital by 45.5% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 513,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 160,545 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRSR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,538. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

