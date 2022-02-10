DigitalBridge Group Inc. Purchases 22,500 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $38,367.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $39,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,419 shares of company stock worth $268,073. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 29,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,855. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.76. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -157.09 and a beta of 0.71. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

