Westchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 65,464 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 825,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 65,464 shares during the quarter. Coherent accounts for about 5.9% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.37% of Coherent worth $206,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Coherent by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Coherent by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coherent by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coherent by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,426,000 after purchasing an additional 146,138 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Coherent by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 51,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COHR stock traded up $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $263.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.16 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -59.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

