Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 131,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 4.9% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 87.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 38,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,534,000 after purchasing an additional 149,146 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 63,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 54.9% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 50,562 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of PHYS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.59. 26,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,458. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

