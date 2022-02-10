Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $419.18. 299,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,542,844. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $341.92 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.