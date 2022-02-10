DigitalBridge Group Inc. Sells 53,883 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,883 shares during the quarter. Urstadt Biddle Properties accounts for approximately 0.3% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.24. 1,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,304. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $786.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. Analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.