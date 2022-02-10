Brokerages Set Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) PT at $11.90

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBIO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 514,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.06. 5,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,820. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 59.81%. The business had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

