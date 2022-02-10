Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

INBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,875,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,430,000 after buying an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

INBK stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $50.11. 235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $493.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.