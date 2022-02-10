Mithril Market Capitalization Achieves $42.36 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $42.36 million and approximately $11.84 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00011691 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.52 or 0.00260764 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

