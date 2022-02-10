Invesco Ltd. Sells 146,618 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,216,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146,618 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $480,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,717,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 216,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,287,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.89.

ETN stock opened at $156.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $120.87 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

