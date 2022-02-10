Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $621,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,790,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,694,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,581,000 after purchasing an additional 301,801 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

