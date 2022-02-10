Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Orrstown Financial Services reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 26.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $73,974.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,371 shares of company stock valued at $109,305. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1,414.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 77,622 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 14,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 26,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,299. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $276.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $25.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

