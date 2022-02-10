Veritable L.P. Lowers Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,156,329,000 after purchasing an additional 614,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,376,462,000 after purchasing an additional 211,958 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,436,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.05 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.96.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.