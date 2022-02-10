Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.93 Million Stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 1,522.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 771,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724,081 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $17,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Welbilt by 626.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 273.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Welbilt during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $23.82. 22,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 2.27. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

