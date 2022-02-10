Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Sold by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. cut its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the period. Alexander & Baldwin makes up 0.9% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALEX traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,871. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALEX. TheStreet cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

