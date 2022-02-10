London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,563 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Kellogg worth $18,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.83. 107,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average is $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

