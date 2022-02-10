London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Invests $537,000 in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

STWD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 59,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,352. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.75%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

