Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

ARI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,594. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.22. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $16.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

