StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STEP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 66,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,447,576.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 332,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $17,237,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,862,470 shares of company stock worth $96,531,820. Company insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 221.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in StepStone Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,246,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in StepStone Group by 42.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter.

StepStone Group stock opened at $35.66 on Thursday. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.48.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

