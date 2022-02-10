GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.500-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GATX stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.45. 1,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,935. GATX has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GATX will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.38%.

GATX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.24.

In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $2,697,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,228,260.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,166 shares of company stock worth $5,050,796 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.