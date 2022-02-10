Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.91. The company had a trading volume of 40,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Corning has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.