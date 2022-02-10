Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $84.26

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $84.26 and last traded at $84.30, with a volume of 2800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.66.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,729,000 after acquiring an additional 637,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,995,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,127,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,699,000 after purchasing an additional 291,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,128,000 after purchasing an additional 201,002 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,752,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,141,000 after buying an additional 25,928 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

