Viking Global Investors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Viking Global Investors LP decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 53.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,913 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 467,631 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $250,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after acquiring an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,249,134,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,539,372,000 after acquiring an additional 177,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,596,125,000 after acquiring an additional 175,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $402.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $178.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $531.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.06. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

