CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 166 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Starbucks stock opened at $95.68 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $93.79 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.76. The stock has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

