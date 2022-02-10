Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 773,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse comprises 2.1% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $211,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total transaction of $2,466,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,269 shares of company stock worth $6,511,681 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $263.11. 1,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,380. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.59 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

