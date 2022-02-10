Mairs & Power Inc. Trims Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.63% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $40,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,827,000 after buying an additional 762,866 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,154.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 174,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after buying an additional 167,135 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 61.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,772,000 after buying an additional 150,886 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,183,000 after buying an additional 148,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,655,000 after buying an additional 134,501 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INSP traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $237.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,739. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.13. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.18 and a 1-year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $864,174.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

