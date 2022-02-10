Mairs & Power Inc. Acquires 25,016 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,016 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $351,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $21.85 on Thursday, hitting $3,201.94. 58,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,243.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,351.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

